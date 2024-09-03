Is Inseego (INSG) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Inseego (INSG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Inseego is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Inseego is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSG's full-year earnings has moved 74.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, INSG has gained about 563.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.6%. As we can see, Inseego is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

NetApp (NTAP) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.9%.

Over the past three months, NetApp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Inseego is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 141 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.7% this year, meaning that INSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, NetApp falls under the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +34.5%.

Inseego and NetApp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inseego (INSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.