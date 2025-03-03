Inseego Corp. Unveils Next-Generation 5G Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2025

Inseego introduces new 5G Advanced solutions and FX5000 router at Mobile World Congress, enhancing connectivity with AI-driven technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Inseego Corp. announced its next-generation 5G Advanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions at the Mobile World Congress 2025, showcasing the new FX5000 cellular router and M5000 mobile hotspot. These products, powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, highlight Inseego's leadership in delivering advanced, AI-driven 5G connectivity for various businesses and industries. The new solutions promise significant enhancements, including faster download and upload speeds, improved Wi-Fi traffic management, and AI-enhanced data prioritization. Inseego aims to capitalize on the growing demand for reliable and efficient communication and network management, reinforcing its commitment to being at the forefront of wireless broadband technology.

Potential Positives

Inseego Corp. announced the launch of its next-generation 5G Advanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access solutions, marking a significant advancement in 5G connectivity technology.

The completion of the first live data call on the new FX5000 cellular router demonstrates operational capability and sets the stage for broad market application and adoption.

The new products feature AI-driven capabilities and significantly enhanced performance metrics, including faster download and upload speeds, which are likely to attract enterprise customers and improve user experience.

Inseego’s strategic initiative to expand its FWA business with the FX5000 router positions the company favorably to target diverse customer segments, including enterprise and industrial markets.

Potential Negatives

While the press release showcases significant technological advancements, it lacks specific financial projections or performance metrics related to the launch of the new products, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the potential impact on sales and revenue.



The focus on new product launches may overshadow underlying challenges within the company, such as competition in the 5G market or previous product performance issues that aren't addressed in the release.



The announcement includes features and innovations but does not provide any information on when the new products will be available for purchase, potentially disappointing customers eager for immediate access.

FAQ

What is Inseego's latest product announcement at Mobile World Congress 2025?

Inseego announced its next-generation 5G Advanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access solutions, including the FX5000 cellular router and M5000 mobile hotspot.

How does Inseego's FX5000 router enhance connectivity?

The FX5000 router utilizes Qualcomm's Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, offering superior speeds and AI-driven connectivity enhancements for demanding use cases.

What are the key features of Inseego's 5G Advanced solutions?

Key features include faster speeds, enhanced traffic management, AI data prioritization, and remote management capabilities through Inseego Connect™.

What benefits does the 5G Advanced MiFi® M5000 offer?

The M5000 mobile hotspot provides secure and reliable 5G connectivity, ideal for users and businesses needing broadband solutions on the go.

How does Inseego plan to capitalize on 5G advancements?

Inseego aims to lead in wireless technology by leveraging device and network enhancements as 5G evolves towards 6G, targeting businesses and consumers.

Full Release



BARCELONA, Spain, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mobile World Congress 2025



- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, government and SMBs, today announced its next-generation portfolio of 5G Advanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity solutions. This new solution set is among the first to leverage the capabilities of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, positioning the company as a leader in delivering innovative, AI-driven, 5G connectivity for businesses, consumers, and industries worldwide.





This innovation is being showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress event, where Inseego announced the completion of the first live data call on its new 5G cellular router FX5000, powered by the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform. The FX5000 is a key component of Inseego’s strategic initiative to scale the FWA business by addressing the most demanding use cases and targeting an expanded customer base, including enterprise and industrial segments. This next-generation router highlights a combined vision to bring transformational 5G advancements to market first.





“Inseego has always been at the forefront of cellular innovation, and we’re on track to further solidify our leadership as the wireless broadband partner of choice for mobile operators and businesses,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego Corp. “By combining our industry-leading engineering capabilities with the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform, we are showcasing the next generation of 5G, and are set to be first to market with the latest advancements in wireless technology, as demonstrated here today in Barcelona. This enables us to capitalize on both the device and network enhancements being made as 5G progresses towards 6G.”





In addition to the FX5000 cellular router, Inseego also introduced its next generation 5G Advanced MiFi® mobile hotspot M5000, with the Qualcomm® X85 5G Modem-RF System, which builds on the company’s commitment to provide superior mobile broadband experiences, catering to users and businesses requiring secure, fast and reliable connections wherever their work takes them.







Expanded Possibilities with 5G Advanced







The new 5G Advanced solutions by Inseego bring cellular advancements and the latest AI features to life through its device software, cloud platform, and hardware capabilities, delivering enhanced connectivity solutions and improved user experiences to the market.





With key benefits such as:









Faster Download and Upload Speeds



–11Gbps+ download speeds and 3.7 Gbps+ upload speeds. With support for up to 6 CC carrier aggregation in 5G Sub6, these advancements enable higher download speeds for mobile broadband and FWA applications, optimizing network operators' effective spectrum utilization.



–11Gbps+ download speeds and 3.7 Gbps+ upload speeds. With support for up to 6 CC carrier aggregation in 5G Sub6, these advancements enable higher download speeds for mobile broadband and FWA applications, optimizing network operators' effective spectrum utilization.





Enhanced Wi-Fi Traffic Management



– End-to-end Quality of Service, from the 5G backhaul to Wi-Fi 7 connected devices, improves Wi-Fi network performance, minimizes latency, and ensures seamless connectivity. This delivers a smoother and more responsive user experience.



– End-to-end Quality of Service, from the 5G backhaul to Wi-Fi 7 connected devices, improves Wi-Fi network performance, minimizes latency, and ensures seamless connectivity. This delivers a smoother and more responsive user experience.





AI-Enhanced Data Prioritization



– Leveraging new AI and machine learning algorithms with 3GPP Release 18, data traffic classification and prioritization enhance network connectivity and optimize performance for wireless broadband users.



– Leveraging new AI and machine learning algorithms with 3GPP Release 18, data traffic classification and prioritization enhance network connectivity and optimize performance for wireless broadband users.





Remote Management & Enhanced API support



– Inseego Connect™, Inseego’s cloud-based device management platform, gives businesses enhanced visibility and control over their deployed Inseego mobile broadband and FWA devices. With new and improved API support, system integrators can seamlessly integrate Inseego Connect into existing business systems, offering both flexibility and scalability.







The launch of these 5G Advanced solutions doesn't just represent technological progress—it paves the way for next-generation applications requiring instant, reliable, and efficient communication. These solutions enhance network management, improve performance, and provide a flexible, scalable connectivity option through wireless broadband.





“By integrating AI-driven capabilities into 5G, mobile broadband offerings like Inseego’s enable more sophisticated use cases, including dynamic traffic prioritization and adaptable network management,” said



Gautam Sheoran, Vice President & General Manager of Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



“We’re very excited to see our brand-new Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform come to life in such a compelling form factor as the FX5000 cellular router. We appreciate the long-standing collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Inseego and look forward to continuing our joint efforts.”





For more information about today’s announcement, please visit our blog post at



https://inseego.com/resources/blog/inseego-unveils-new-cellular-router-and-mifi-hotspot-powered-by-qualcomm-dragonwing



.







About Inseego Corp.







Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit



www.inseego.com



#Putting5GtoWork





©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.





Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.







Media Relations Contact:







Jodi Ellis, Inseego Corp.







PR@inseego.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover, Gateway Group +1 (949) 574-3860





IR@inseego.com

























Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0c3df48-7591-49a5-b13d-6fd950607502









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83435a04-7d86-4a6d-a0b1-6f588ea36e1f





