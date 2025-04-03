Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.79 9.39 10.91 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 34.24 24.45 7.47 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 120.47 17.71 15.64 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 97.84 17.99 14.32 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.40 50.49 12.71 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.48 7.74 4.34 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 430 13.14 14.38 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.08 3.12 6.01 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 43.79 25.43 7.97 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.75 9.87 7.93 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.80 2.28 4.04 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 46.44 5.88 3.25 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 19.77 16.56 1.29 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 68.60 99.11 2.05 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 78.28 22.6 7.8 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.79 significantly below the industry average by 0.39x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.39 , which is 0.42x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.91 , surpassing the industry average by 1.4x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 56.6x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 35.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 13.07%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.