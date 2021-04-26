Stocks
Inovio To Conduct Phase-3 Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Outside the US As US Govt Stops Funding

Shrilekha Pethe
Inovio said on Friday that the biotechnology company focused on deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) medicine is planning to conduct the Phase-3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, outside the United States.

Inovio (INO) also said that the US Government’s Department of Defense (DoD) will discontinue the funding for the Phase-3 trial of the vaccine, but will continue the funding of the currently ongoing Phase-2 segment of the trial.

According to Inovio, the Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) informed the company, “The decision results from the changing environment of COVID-19 with the rapid deployment of vaccines. This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products.”

INO-4800 is the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate that delivers optimized plasmids directly to the cells of a body through a “proprietary smart device”.  According to INO, this is the only vaccine that is nucleic-acid based and can be stable at 37 degrees Celsius for more than a month, at room temperature for a period of more than a year and has a shelf life of five years at normal refrigeration temperature. (See Inovio stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the announcement, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated a Buy and a price target of $35 on the stock. Singh said in a note to investors, “We spoke briefly with management regarding the press release put out earlier today. Inovio assured us that the government has no insight on the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, which is randomized and blinded.”

“Recent data from INO-4800 against COVID-19 variants adds to our belief that INO's vaccine is safe and effective; which it should demonstrate in the Phase 2 update of the trial, planned shortly. In a counterintuitive way, we think that this release by the US Government could give INO significant flexibility on issues of timing, deployment, intellectual property and profitability for INO-4800,” Singh added.

Shares of INO have crashed 22.3% in the past five days.

Overall, consensus on the Street is that INO is a Moderate Buy based on 2 Buys and 4 Holds. The average analyst price target of $16.60 implies that the stock has upside potential of 142.3% to current levels.

According to the TipRanks Smart Score system, INO scores a low 1 out of 10 indicating that the stock is likely to underperform the market.

