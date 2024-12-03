News & Insights

INOVIO Reports Data From Retrospective Trial Evaluating INO-3107 - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) reported data from a retrospective trial showing that the number of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis patients meeting the criteria for a Complete Response increased to 50% by the end of the second year following initial treatment with INO-3107 in a previously reported Phase 1/2 52-week trial where the Complete Response rate was 28%. In year three, the Complete Response rate had risen to 54%.

Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, said: "These results are particularly meaningful because patients tell us that reducing the number of surgeries is of utmost importance. The durability data will help inform future research to establish re-dosing schedules that could further maintain or enhance clinical response for patients across the disease spectrum. We plan to share these data with the FDA as part of our BLA package targeted for submission in mid-2025."

