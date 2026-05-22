INOD's EBITDA Jumps 96%: Is Operating Leverage Finally Kicking In?

Innodata Inc.’s INOD first-quarter 2026 results suggest that operating leverage is becoming a more visible part of the story. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $25 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior-year period, marking roughly 96% growth. That significantly outpaced revenue growth of 54%, with sales reaching $90.1 million. Management highlighted this gap directly, noting that EBITDA grew about 1.8 times faster than revenues, which it described as evidence that operating leverage is now embedded in the model.



The quarter also showed how Innodata’s mix is shifting toward higher-value AI services. The company is expanding beyond traditional post-training work into pre-training, evaluation, trust and safety, agent optimization and physical AI data solutions for major hyperscalers and frontier AI labs. Management noted that proprietary platforms, reusable off-the-shelf datasets and synthetic data technologies are beginning to improve margins because they reduce dependence on linear headcount growth.



Margin expansion further reinforced the trend. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 28%, while adjusted gross margin improved to 47%, exceeding the company’s long-term 40% target. At the same time, Innodata continues to deepen relationships with major hyperscaler and enterprise AI customers. Management disclosed new engagements with a large technology customer that could contribute roughly $51 million in 2026 revenues, while additional opportunities are emerging across enterprise and federal AI markets.



The key question is sustainability. Management said it does not expect a near-term “step change” in investment expenses, even as it continues adding sales, R&D and product talent. If revenues keep scaling through larger AI programs and higher-leverage platform offerings, INOD’s EBITDA growth may continue to outpace sales growth. But investors will likely watch whether this margin strength holds as new programs ramp and the company reinvests for growth.

Margin Expansion Faces Competitive Pressures

Innodata faces rising competition from AI software and infrastructure players like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and C3.ai, Inc. AI, which continue expanding their enterprise AI capabilities and could pressure margins and customer growth over time.



Palantir is rapidly scaling profitability alongside explosive AI demand, with first-quarter 2026 revenues surging 85% year over year and adjusted operating margin reaching 60%, reflecting significant leverage from its expanding AIP platform adoption across commercial and government markets. Palantir also relies on its core platform architecture, specifically its central "Ontology," which functions as a "no slop zone" to coordinate purpose-built AI agents with exact precision, cost attribution and governance.



C3.ai, on the other hand, is emphasizing enterprise AI transformation across industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare and defense. The company is concentrating on areas like supply-chain optimization, asset performance and generative AI applications while pursuing large-scale enterprise-wide AI deployments. C3.ai is pursuing its own margin-improvement strategy through aggressive restructuring, workforce reductions and AI-led productivity gains. These moves show that operating leverage is becoming a key battleground across the enterprise AI industry, increasing pressure on Innodata to sustain both growth and margin expansion.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, INOD stock has surged 93.4%, outperforming the industry’s 35.3% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, much higher than the industry’s average of 31.35.

P/E (F12M)



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INOD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to 99 cents and $1.78 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 7.6% and 72.2%, respectively.



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INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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