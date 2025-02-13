$INOD stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INOD stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $62,622,216 of trading volume.

$INOD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INOD:

$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK ABUHOFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 830,000 shares for an estimated $38,213,094 .

. NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 510,207 shares for an estimated $22,950,320 .

. ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 480,000 shares for an estimated $22,083,883 .

. LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,984 shares for an estimated $2,133,642 .

. STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $2,119,196 .

. MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) sold 38,333 shares for an estimated $1,808,167

$INOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

