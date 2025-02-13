$INOD stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INOD stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $62,622,216 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INOD:
$INOD Insider Trading Activity
$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK ABUHOFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 830,000 shares for an estimated $38,213,094.
- NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 510,207 shares for an estimated $22,950,320.
- ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 480,000 shares for an estimated $22,083,883.
- LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,984 shares for an estimated $2,133,642.
- STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $2,119,196.
- MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) sold 38,333 shares for an estimated $1,808,167
$INOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 457,994 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,680,559
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 293,687 shares (+2038.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,606,510
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 285,501 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,282,999
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 229,289 shares (+5883.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,061,501
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 207,409 shares (+222.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,196,803
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 178,081 shares (+300.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,037,761
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 141,830 shares (+120.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,378,489
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
