INOD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.31, changing hands as high as $42.97 per share. Innodata Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INOD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.02 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.92.

