Innventure (INV) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Innventure (NasdaqGM:INV) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.72% from the latest reported closing price of $7.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innventure. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 104.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INV is 0.05%, an increase of 102.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 114.81% to 17,114K shares. The put/call ratio of INV is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3,074K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 1,295K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 99.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INV by 20,227.02% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,256K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company.

Abundance Wealth Counselors holds 783K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INV by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 694K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.