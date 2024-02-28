Innoviz Technologies Posts Narrower Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $30.45 million compared to a loss of $34.32 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.25. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues increased to $14.92 million from $1.58 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $11.2 million in revenue.

The company expects first quarter revenues to be in the range of $5 million-$6 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.