Innoviva, Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $89.91 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $107.80 million from $89.51 million last year.

Innoviva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.91 Mln. vs. $1.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $107.80 Mln vs. $89.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.