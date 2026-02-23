Innovex International, Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.96 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $31.78 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $273.60 million from $250.68 million last year.

Innovex International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.96 Mln. vs. $31.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $273.60 Mln vs. $250.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 225 M To $ 235 M

