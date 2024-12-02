Innovex completes purchase of Downhole Well Solutions

Innovex (INVX) International has completed the acquisition of the remaining equity ownership of Downhole Well Solutions. Innovex previously made a minority investment in DWS in May 2023 and is pleased to continue its partnership with DWS and its management team. Founded in 2019, DWS is a leading provider of proprietary drilling optimization and friction reduction tools that are rented to operators in multiple US Land markets. DWS’ commitment to customer satisfaction and the superior performance of their unique tools have allowed them to quickly establish themselves as one of the premier providers of downhole drilling optimization tools in the US Land market.

