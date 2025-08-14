Innovative Solutions Sales Soar 105%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) soared 105.2% to $24.1 million for Q3 FY2025, far surpassing analyst expectations by $4.95 million (GAAP).

Earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.14 missed the $0.16 estimate, impacted by elevated costs on the F-16 product line.

Management guides for over 30% revenue and EBITDA growth for FY2025, but warns of a short-term revenue dip in the next two quarters.

Innovative Solutions And Support (NASDAQ:ISSC), a designer and manufacturer of advanced avionics systems, released its Q3 FY2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company posted outstanding GAAP revenue growth, driven mainly by the recently acquired F-16 product line, which pushed revenue far above expectations. Gross margin (GAAP) was 35.6%, impacted by elevated costs on the F-16 product line as Honeywell incurred extra expenses to expedite the building of safety stock ahead of fully transitioning production to ISSC, resulting in GAAP earnings per share coming in below estimates. The quarter showed strong demand and scaling progress, but integration-related headwinds weighed on profitability, making this period a mix of significant achievement and near-term challenge.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.14 $0.16 $0.09 55.6% Revenue $24.1 million N/A $11.8 million 105.2% Gross Profit $8.6 million $6.3 million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $4.4 million $3.1 million 41.9% Free Cash Flow $3.5 million $0.7 million 381.4%

Company Overview and Key Focus Areas

Innovative Solutions And Support is known for producing avionics systems—technology essential for aircraft navigation and cockpit displays. Its portfolio features flat panel display systems, flight management computers, and autothrottle systems, serving both commercial and military aviation customers. The company's business model relies on its reputation as a systems integrator, bringing innovative technologies into aircraft for improved safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulations.

Recently, the company has emphasized product innovation, diversification of its customer base, and expansion into military programs. Factors critical to its growth include maintaining technological leadership, capitalizing on industry demand for avionics upgrades, and forming lasting partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. Regulatory compliance remains essential, as it allows the company to participate in high-value aerospace and defense markets.

Quarter Highlights and Key Developments

Revenue surged 105.2% compared to the prior-year quarter, propelled by contributions from the recently acquired F-16 product line. This F-16 line accounted for a large part of the sales outperformance. Management noted, "Q3 FY2025 revenue (GAAP) was $24.1 million, an increase of 105.2% compared to the same period last year, driven by significant revenue from the recently acquired F-16 product line," However, the company highlighted that part of this gain was temporary, as some orders were pulled forward to build safety stock for Honeywell, meaning future quarters (Q4 FY2025 and Q1 FY2026) may see a revenue decline as inventory levels normalize.

Despite record sales, earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $0.14, underperforming the $0.16 analyst consensus (GAAP). The reason: gross margin (GAAP) fell sharply to 35.6%, down from 51.4% in Q2 FY2025. This decrease was "impacted by elevated costs on the F-16 product line as Honeywell incurred extra expenses in order to expedite the building of safety stock ahead of fully transitioning production to ISSC." and expects gross margins to recover after the transition is complete, likely in late FY2026.

Operating expenses (GAAP) increased to $5.1 million, up from $4.2 million in the third quarter of last year. This included new costs from the Honeywell acquisition, such as $0.2 million in amortization and $0.6 million in employee-related expenses. Still, with revenue growing faster than expenses, operating expenses shrank as a portion of revenue to 21.0% from 36.1% the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 43.3%, but not at the same pace as revenue due to margin compression. Net income (GAAP) increased 57.4% to $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of last year.

Product sales (GAAP), at $16.6 million, rose more than three-fold compared to the third quarter of last year. Services revenue, which includes customer support and aftermarket upgrades, climbed 13.6% compared to the third quarter of last year. Management pointed out that at least 40% of revenue now comes from military customers in Q2 FY2025. The growing defense share helps diversify the company’s risk profile and positions it for opportunities as governments increase defense spending.

Several strategic milestones were achieved this quarter. The construction of the Exton manufacturing facility has been completed, and the fit-out is expected to be finished in early fall, at which time the company can begin to take advantage of expanded manufacturing capacity. The company states that this infrastructure could now support up to $250 million in annual revenue—far above its current $62.0 million year-to-date figure for the nine months ended Q3 FY2025. The new $100 million credit facility, closed in July 2025, significantly expands borrowing capacity and provides flexibility for pursuing future acquisitions or product launches.

while backlog as of June 30, 2025 was $72.4 million, down from approximately $80 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease reflects both the fulfillment of orders, including the F-16 pull-forward, and timing differences in new order intake. Management emphasizes that the reported backlog as of June 30, 2025 does not include all potential future sales under long-term contracts with OEM customers.

The company kept investing in technology leadership. Examples include ongoing developments in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, air data instrumentation, and autothrottle controls. These investments are seen as vital for maintaining a competitive edge and meeting future avionics standards. No material one-time events outside of the F-16 transition and facility expansion were noted, and there was no new information on regulatory compliance outcomes—though management has previously described ongoing investments to meet Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements.

On the financial side, free cash flow reached $3.5 million, up from $0.7 million in Q3 fiscal year 2024, supported by robust operating cash flow. However, the company ends the quarter with $0.6 million in cash and $22.7 million in net debt, reflecting increased capital spending and expansion investments. Management flagged a leverage ratio of 1.1 times net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA as of Q3 FY2025.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management reaffirmed its guidance for FY2025, aiming for at least 30% growth in both revenue and EBITDA over FY2024. The company said, "Based on our solid year-to-date results, we remain on track to achieve our full year target of growing both revenue and EBITDA by more than 30% compared to fiscal year 2024." However, the leaders cautioned that due to order pull-forwards on the F-16 program, a temporary drop in revenue is likely for the next couple of quarters, specifically noting that the company expects a reduction in revenues from the F-16 product line as finished inventory levels normalize (Q4 and Q1 FY2026), with margin recovery expected in late FY2026 as cost efficiencies materialize after the transition is completed.

Looking forward, investors should watch the pace of military contract integration, gross margin stabilization, and the company’s ability to win new OEM production contracts. Facility utilization, backlog trends, and the leverage of the newly expanded credit facility will also be important, especially as management evaluates further acquisitions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

