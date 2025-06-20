Markets
Innovative Eyewear Partners With Smartech To Launch Reebok Smart Eyewear In NYC

June 20, 2025 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) announced a new partnership with Smartech Retail Group to showcase its Reebok Powered by Lucyd collection at Smartech's new flagship retail location in Times Square, New York City. The launch is set for July 22, 2025.

The Reebok smart eyewear line will be featured alongside consumer tech brands such as Sonos and Segway in Smartech's immersive, high-traffic tech department.

The partnership aims to drive adoption of smart eyewear through in-person demonstrations, allowing customers to experience the product's capabilities firsthand.

Innovative Eyewear expects the collaboration to boost awareness and sales of its Reebok-branded smart glasses in a premium retail setting.

The company's product lineup includes Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses that offer voice access, audio playback, phone calls, and AI features, all embedded in fashionable optical frames.

Innovative Eyewear designs and sells smart eyewear under the Lucyd, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, and Reebok brands.

Smartech Retail Group is known for curating cutting-edge consumer electronics in experiential retail environments. The Times Square location will serve as a showcase for next-generation lifestyle technologies.

The new display marks an expansion of Innovative Eyewear's retail presence and aligns with its mission to bring smart eyewear to mainstream consumers.

Currently, LUCY, is trading at $4.04, up 79.6 percent on the Nasdaq.

