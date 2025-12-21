Innovative Aerosystems (ISSC) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 18.03

The average one-year price target for Innovative Aerosystems (NasdaqGS:ISSC) has been revised to $18.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of $16.18 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.34 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from the latest reported closing price of $16.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Aerosystems. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 19.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISSC is 0.07%, an increase of 23.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.16% to 8,181K shares. The put/call ratio of ISSC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 479K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 39.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 34.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 363K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 327K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing a decrease of 43.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 37.85% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 324K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing a decrease of 46.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 44.17% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 307K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 31.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 23.86% over the last quarter.

