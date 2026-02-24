Innovative Aerosystems (ISSC) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 25.96

The average one-year price target for Innovative Aerosystems (NasdaqGS:ISSC) has been revised to $25.96 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $23.51 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.49 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from the latest reported closing price of $25.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Aerosystems. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISSC is 0.10%, an increase of 34.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.57% to 9,373K shares. The put/call ratio of ISSC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 754K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 595K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 48.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 196.38% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 386K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 73.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 363K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 292K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

