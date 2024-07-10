Onto Innovation's (ONTO) Glass Suite to Boost Panel Portfolio

Onto Innovation ONTO recently unveiled its glass substrate suite encompassing the JetStep X500 panel-level packaging lithography system and the Firefly G3 sub-micron automatic metrology and inspection system. These innovative solutions are designed to cater to the higher demands of the advanced IC substrates (AICS) market, which is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 10% from 2023 to 2028, according to Prismark.



The AICS market is rapidly evolving, with difficulties for organic substrate redistribution layers (RDLs) using copper clad laminate (CCL) below 3µm. This is forcing manufacturers to use glass, which is a more stable substrate. The pressing need for manufacturers to manage both large glass core panels and the existing mature CCL-based organic substrates is unlocking new market potential for lithography tools competent in handling both substrate types.



The JetStep X500 panel-level packaging lithography system provides customers with an end-to-end panel-level packaging solution supporting heterogeneous integration chiplet packages for AI, high-performance compute and cloud computing.



Apart from the lithography challenges, the production of glass substrates gives rise to other critical process control challenges, including cracks, chips, through glass via (TGV) formation and the copper plating process. Customers need TGV-oriented 3D metrology solutions for measuring via-to-via distance and via diameter for the top, waist and bottom.



The Firefly G3 sub-micron automatic metrology and inspection system is designed to address these challenges. By harnessing the power of Onto's patented Clearfield technology and unique 3D metrology sensors, the Firefly G3 system can detect cracks and chips, perform TGV metrology for vias and scan for defects like dimples formed during etching. Additionally, the system empowers customers to attain proper copper plating height uniformity for RDLs.



Wilmington, MA-based Onto specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.



The company is witnessing robust demand across several end markets and accelerated adoption of its flagship Dragonfly platforms. In April 2024, it launched advanced sub-surface inspection capability for its Dragonfly G3 2D/3D inspection and metrology platform. This innovative capability allows whole wafer inspection by identifying critical defects that have the potential to affect yield and disrupt subsequent processing stages.



At present, ONTO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has surged 119% compared with the industry's growth of 103.6% in the past year.



