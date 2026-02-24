Onto Innovation (ONTO) Price Target Increased by 24.46% to 258.73

The average one-year price target for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) has been revised to $258.73 / share. This is an increase of 24.46% from the prior estimate of $207.88 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $170.91 to a high of $315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.38% from the latest reported closing price of $224.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 22.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.18%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.94% to 54,079K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 14.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,592K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,353K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 76.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,219K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 84.91% over the last quarter.

