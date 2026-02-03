Onto Innovation (ONTO) Price Target Increased by 20.72% to 207.88

The average one-year price target for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) has been revised to $207.88 / share. This is an increase of 20.72% from the prior estimate of $172.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from the latest reported closing price of $199.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.21%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.59% to 56,260K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,982K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 44.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 124.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,592K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,590K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,399K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 92.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 1,526.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,197K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 24.16% over the last quarter.

