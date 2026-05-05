Onto Innovation Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.75 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $64.09 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Onto Innovation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.79 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $291.95 million from $266.61 million last year.

Onto Innovation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.75 Mln. vs. $64.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $291.95 Mln vs. $266.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.65 To $ 1.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 320 M To $ 330 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.