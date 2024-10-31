News & Insights

Stocks

Onto Innovation acquires Lumina Instruments

October 31, 2024 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Onto Innovation (ONTO) announced that it has acquired Lumina Instruments, Inc. based in Milpitas, California. “We are pleased to announce the ‘tuck-in’ of Lumina Instruments to strengthen Onto Innovation’s inspection portfolio through the addition of their highly differentiated laser scattering technology,” said Dr. Mike Rosa, chief marketing officer and senior vice president strategy, Onto Innovation. “This technology will expand our served addressable market by more than $250 million and includes opportunities in wafer and panel manufacturing and power semiconductors. With this technology, we can extend defect sensitivity from 750nm down to well below 100nm at industry leading throughput and it also complements our Firefly(R) inspection system for panel packaging applications.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ONTO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.