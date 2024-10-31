Onto Innovation acquires Lumina Instruments

Onto Innovation (ONTO) announced that it has acquired Lumina Instruments, Inc. based in Milpitas, California. “We are pleased to announce the ‘tuck-in’ of Lumina Instruments to strengthen Onto Innovation’s inspection portfolio through the addition of their highly differentiated laser scattering technology,” said Dr. Mike Rosa, chief marketing officer and senior vice president strategy, Onto Innovation. “This technology will expand our served addressable market by more than $250 million and includes opportunities in wafer and panel manufacturing and power semiconductors. With this technology, we can extend defect sensitivity from 750nm down to well below 100nm at industry leading throughput and it also complements our Firefly(R) inspection system for panel packaging applications.”

