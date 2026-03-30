Innovate (VATE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Innovate Corp (Symbol: VATE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.09, changing hands as high as $5.58 per share. Innovate Corp shares are currently trading up about 19.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VATE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VATE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $8.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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