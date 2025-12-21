Stocks
InnovAge Holding (INNV) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 7.14

December 21, 2025 — 09:07 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for InnovAge Holding (NasdaqGS:INNV) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from the latest reported closing price of $6.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in InnovAge Holding. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INNV is 0.06%, an increase of 41.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 17,569K shares. INNV / InnovAge Holding Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of INNV is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,591K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,259K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 43.92% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 3,876K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 88.80% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,384K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake PR holds 1,740K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INNV by 64.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

