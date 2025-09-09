InnovAge Holding Corp. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$0.79 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$0.79 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$1.70 million, or -$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $221.42 million from $199.40 million last year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.79 Mln. vs. -$1.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.01 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Revenue: $221.42 Mln vs. $199.40 Mln last year.

