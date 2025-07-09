Innospec Inc. Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and Community Engagement

Innospec Inc. published its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in emissions reduction and social contributions.

Quiver AI Summary

Innospec Inc. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant advancements in sustainability, innovation, and community involvement over the past year. CEO Patrick S. Williams highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable growth and its investment in employees and infrastructure. Notable achievements from the report include a 23% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2014, significant avoided CO₂e emissions through fuel additives, and the completion of carbon footprint assessments for over 90 products. The company also raised $2.25 million for military support programs, delivered social value to numerous charities, and maintained a Gold rating from EcoVadis for sustainability practices. Furthermore, more than 90% of employees received extensive training, underscoring Innospec's dedication to building a sustainable future while supporting diverse communities.

Potential Positives

Publication of the 2024 Sustainability Report highlights Innospec's commitment to sustainability, showcasing significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 23% since 2014.

Achievements in sustainability include avoided CO₂e emissions of 20.8 million metric tons, emphasizing the effectiveness of the company's fuel additives.

Innospec maintained an EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability management practices for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting the company's strong performance in sustainability.

Significant community engagement demonstrated through $2.25 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes program and the launch of partnerships to support Indigenous STEM education and combat modern slavery.

Potential Negatives

While the report highlights a 23% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, it does not provide comprehensive details on plans or timelines for future sustainability efforts, which may leave some stakeholders wanting more transparency.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties regarding forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's future performance, particularly when it ties to sustainability commitments that are inherently uncertain.

The relatively small social value delivered in 2024 compared to the extensive operations of the company could indicate challenges in effectively measuring or communicating broader community impact.

FAQ

What did Innospec announce on July 9, 2025?

Innospec announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report detailing annual progress towards sustainability commitments.

How much has Innospec reduced its greenhouse gas emissions?

Innospec has achieved a 23% reduction in scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2014.

What is the social impact reported by Innospec?

Innospec delivered a social value of $791,000 in 2024, benefiting 210 charities and good causes.

How much did Innospec invest in Research & Technology in 2024?

In 2024, Innospec spent $47.8 million on Research & Technology, leading to a 22% increase in patent filings.

What partnerships did Innospec launch in 2024?

Innospec launched partnerships with International Justice Mission and UNESCO to combat modern slavery and support Indigenous STEM education.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IOSP Insider Trading Activity

$IOSP insiders have traded $IOSP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN CLEMINSON (EVP & CFO) sold 4,275 shares for an estimated $431,678

PHILIP JOHN BOON (Executive VP Business Ops) sold 3,754 shares for an estimated $387,792

CORBIN BARNES (SVP, Corporate Dev and IR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,290 shares for an estimated $339,716 .

. DAVID B. JONES (SVP, GC & CCO) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $319,304

MILTON C BLACKMORE sold 652 shares for an estimated $67,352

LESLIE J PARRETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 446 shares for an estimated $40,420 .

. LARRY PADFIELD sold 196 shares for an estimated $20,247

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IOSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $IOSP stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IOSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOSP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IOSP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IOSP forecast page.

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s annual progress towards its sustainability commitments. The report reflects another strong year of growth, innovation, and community engagement.





Commenting on this year’s report, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to build a sustainable business that delivers world-class technologies and customer service in the global markets we serve. We have been consistent in our priorities, investing in our people, infrastructure, processes and communities. Our strategy is on track, and we are well positioned for long-term sustainable growth.”





Key highlights from the 2024 report include:







A 23% reduction in scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the baseline year of 2014



A 23% reduction in scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the baseline year of 2014



Avoided CO₂e emissions of 20.8 million metric tons through the use of our fuel additives which is over 200 times Innospec’s own operational emissions



Avoided CO₂e emissions of 20.8 million metric tons through the use of our fuel additives which is over 200 times Innospec’s own operational emissions



Completion of product carbon footprint assessments for over 90 products enabling greater insight in our GHG reduction efforts



Completion of product carbon footprint assessments for over 90 products enabling greater insight in our GHG reduction efforts



US$47.8 million spent on Research & Technology, driving a 22% increase in total patent filings



US$47.8 million spent on Research & Technology, driving a 22% increase in total patent filings



$2.25 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heros program since 2007



$2.25 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heros program since 2007



A total social value of $791,000 delivered in 2024, benefitting 210 global charities and good causes local to our operations



A total social value of $791,000 delivered in 2024, benefitting 210 global charities and good causes local to our operations



Over $1.6 million raised and 3,889 volunteer hours contributed through our Innospec Cares program since its launch in 2016



Over $1.6 million raised and 3,889 volunteer hours contributed through our Innospec Cares program since its launch in 2016



Launch of two new social partnerships: one with International Justice Mission (IJM) to reduce modern slavery in the palm industry and another with UNESCO to support Indigenous STEM education in Brazil



Launch of two new social partnerships: one with International Justice Mission (IJM) to reduce modern slavery in the palm industry and another with UNESCO to support Indigenous STEM education in Brazil



EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability management practices maintained for the fourth consecutive time



EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability management practices maintained for the fourth consecutive time



Over 90% of employees received careers and skills training, totaling more than 19,000 hours







To explore more about Innospec’s sustainability programs and accomplishments, please read the 2024 Sustainability Report by visiting:



Innospec 2024 CSR









About Innospec Inc.







Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contacts:







Corbin Barnes





Innospec Inc.





+44-151-355-3611





corbin.barnes@innospecinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.