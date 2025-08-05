Innodata Q2 Revenue Jumps 79%

Key Points Revenue grew 79% year over year on an organic basis, reaching $58.4 million (GAAP) and exceeding analyst estimates by $2.05 million (GAAP).

Earnings per diluted share (GAAP) climbed to $0.20, beating expectations by $0.09 (GAAP) and swinging from break-even last year (GAAP net income for Q2 2024).

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.2 million, with adjusted gross margin improving by 10 percentage points to 43% from Q2 2024.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), a data engineering and AI solutions provider, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025. The headline news is that the company outperformed analyst expectations across revenue and profits (GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) reached $58.4 million, up 79% year over year on an organic basis and $2.05 million above the $56.35 million GAAP consensus estimate. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) climbed to $0.20, outpacing the $0.11 GAAP EPS expected by analysts. Adjusted EBITDA soared to $13.2 million. Management called the quarter “another outstanding” one, with strong top-line and bottom-line results, accelerated growth from AI services, and a healthy cash position, all contributing to a positive overall assessment for the period.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $58.4 million $56.35 million $32.6 million 79 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $13.2 million N/A $2.8 million 371 % Adjusted Gross Margin 43 % N/A 33 % 10 pp

Getting to Know Innodata: Business Model and Success Factors

Innodata specializes in providing high-quality data engineering services for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications. Its core offerings help customers collect, annotate, and manage data sets essential for training large language models (LLMs) and AI systems. It serves a global client base, especially leading technology, cloud, and enterprise companies focused on AI development.

In recent years, it has sharpened its focus on proprietary platform development, advanced data annotation, and expanding in-demand services such as trust and safety testing for AI. The ability to combine expert human oversight with scalable technology underpins success. Key factors for its growth include maintaining data quality, broadening relationships with large technology clients, continuous innovation, and building recurring software-like revenue streams through platform products.

Quarter in Review: Revenue, Margins, and Strategic Highlights

The quarter was marked by significant outperformance on both revenue and profit metrics. Revenue rose 79% year-over-year on a GAAP basis, topping GAAP expectations by $2.05 million. Net income (GAAP) swung to $7.2 million from a $14,000 loss in Q2 2024, mirroring improved operational leverage as sales grew.

Segment analysis shows that the Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment was the primary growth engine. DDS revenue (GAAP) was $50.6 million, up from $25.4 million in Q2 2024, while adjusted gross margin in this segment climbed to 41%, up from 26% in Q2 2024. This reflects higher demand for LLM training data, increased contract wins, and new budget allocations from large technology customers. The Synodex segment, which provides data solutions for insurance and healthcare, delivered $2.065 million in revenue and a 26% adjusted gross margin. Agility, Innodata's public relations and media intelligence platform, generated $5.75 million in revenue (GAAP) at a 69% adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP).

Operationally, the company invested in proprietary platforms such as Goldengate, its data annotation technology that automates complex workflows. During the quarter, it launched an AI trust and evaluation platform offered via early access to enterprise customers. This new offering targets a growing need to test AI model safety and reliability, and is positioned as a potential recurring revenue stream.

Expansion with existing and new customers was another key highlight. Several minor accounts scaled rapidly, and the largest account opened a new, larger budget category for AI data services. According to management, many new enterprise customers are in the onboarding phase but are not yet factored into full-year 2025 guidance, indicating possible room for future revenue surprises. The customer base remains concentrated, however, and project-based work creates volatility across periods. Alongside major wins, the company continued to invest in its underlying technology to maintain its position in an industry that is shifting rapidly toward AI-centric solutions.

Looking Forward: Guidance, Liquidity, and What to Watch

Management increased its organic revenue growth target for FY2025 to at least 45%, up from the previously stated goal of 40% or more revenue growth. It also reiterated expectations to exceed the prior year’s adjusted EBITDA, while continuing to make strategic investments in platform technology and talent. Management noted that some pipeline deals and new customers are not yet reflected in guidance, but cautioned that upfront investments to serve new projects may create short-term margin volatility.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $59.8 million as of Q2 2025, up $12.9 million (GAAP cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) since the start of the year (from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025). The balance sheet remains strong, with only $7.5 million in long-term obligations as of June 30, 2025, and an undrawn $30 million credit facility. Investors should monitor trends in customer concentration, progress in recurring revenue from platform products, and the ability to scale new client wins into larger, long-term contracts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

