Innocan Pharma To List On NYSE American With Concurrent Offering

(RTTNews) - Innocan Pharma (INNPF) announced that it anticipates to list on NYSE American on or around January 7, 2026. Innocan is also conducting a concurrent offering of its securities.

Innocan expects that its common shares will continue to trade on the OTC Markets' OTCQB until the close of the market on or about January 6, 2026. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading on the OTCQB will terminate. Innocan's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, INNO.

