Innate Pharma publishes IPH6501 data in Science Immunology

Innate Pharma (IPHA) announced the publication in Science Immunology of preclinical data demonstrating the potential of IPH6501, Innate’s proprietary NK cell engager including an IL-2v and targeting CD20 from the Anket platform. IPH6501 is currently evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or B-NHL. The data published shows that IPH6501, also called CD20-NKCE-IL2v in the publication, boosts NK cell proliferation and cytotoxicity, showing activity against a range of B-NHL cell lines, including those with low CD20 density. In vivo studies in nonhuman primates and tumor mouse models further validated its efficacy and revealed that IPH6501 induces peripheral NK cell migration at the tumor site. “These new findings underscore the remarkable potential of IPH6501 to transform the treatment landscape for B-NHL. IPH6501 showed greater killing efficacy over a T cell engager targeting CD20 in in vitro preclinical models while presenting reduced toxicities compared with those commonly associated with T cell therapies. We are particularly encouraged by results that reveal IPH6501’s ability to drive NK cell migration directly to tumor sites, highlighting its potential as a game-changer in immuno-oncology. These findings are a testament to the promise of NK cell therapies to deliver safer and more targeted solutions for patients in need,” commented Eric Vivier, chief scientific officer of Innate Pharma.

