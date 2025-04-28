InMode Slashes FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for first quarter on Monday, medical technology firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) lowered its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while reaffirming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.64 to $1.68 per share, down from the previous guidance range of $1.95 to $1.99 per share. Revenues continue to be expected between $395 million and $405 million.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share on revenues of $391.73 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

