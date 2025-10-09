Markets
InMode Reiterates FY25 Guidance

October 09, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - InMode (INMD) said, based on preliminary results, management expects: revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $92.5 million to $93.0 million, non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter to be in the range of 77% to 79%. The company expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $365 to $375 million, consistent with prior guidance.

InMode is currently finalizing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company expects to release its financial results for the third quarter before the Nasdaq market opens on November 5, 2025.

