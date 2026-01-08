InMode Q4 Preliminary Revenue Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD), a medical devices manufacturer, Thursday said that it expects its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $103.6 million to $103.8 million, higher than the reported revenue for the same period last year.

The company reported revenues of $97.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $370.2 million to $370.4 million lower than the full year revenue of $394.8 million reported in the prior year.

Further, the company is expecting revenue for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

The company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on February 10.

On Wednesday, INMD shares closed at $15.64, up 0.52% on the Nasdaq.

