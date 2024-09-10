News & Insights

InMode Board Approves Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

September 10, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - InMode (INMD) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program of up to 7.68 million ordinary shares. The ordinary share repurchases will be funded with available cash.

Yair Malca, CFO, said: "Based on discussions with tax advisors, the company believes that there will be no tax implications as a result of the existing program. Our strong cash position and the current low valuation triggered the decision of the board to authorize another buyback plan shortly after the previous one ended."

InMode is a global provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing radiofrequency technology.



RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
