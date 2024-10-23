News & Insights

Stocks

Inmobiliaria del Sur Updates Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has announced the latest updates on its share buyback program, with recent transactions occurring between October 14 and 22, 2024. The company executed multiple trades through Alantra Equities, reflecting steady activity in its efforts to manage shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:ISUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.