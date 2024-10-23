Inmobiliaria del Sur Updates Share Buyback Program

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has announced the latest updates on its share buyback program, with recent transactions occurring between October 14 and 22, 2024. The company executed multiple trades through Alantra Equities, reflecting steady activity in its efforts to manage shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:ISUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.