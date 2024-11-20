News & Insights

InMed Pharmaceuticals Explores CBN for Skin Disease Treatment

November 20, 2024 — 04:18 pm EST

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( (INM) ) has issued an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has published a study revealing the potential of cannabinol (CBN) as an anti-inflammatory agent for skin diseases. The research highlights how CBN modulates the endocannabinoid system, showing promise for treating conditions like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. This development could pave the way for therapeutic and cosmetic applications, underscoring CBN’s role in regulating skin inflammation and offering protective benefits.

