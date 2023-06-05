INMD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.02, changing hands as high as $34.03 per share. InMode Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INMD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.20 per share, with $41.8398 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.