Inmarsat Maritime Surpasses 1,000-Vessel Orders for NexusWave Connectivity Solution

Inmarsat Maritime reports over 1,000 orders for NexusWave, a high-speed maritime connectivity service.

Quiver AI Summary

Inmarsat Maritime, a division of Viasat, has reported that orders for its NexusWave connectivity service have surpassed 1,000 vessels within just six months of launching. The service, which integrates various network technologies to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity, has quickly gained traction among global shipping customers. Early adopters, including notable companies like "K" Line and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, are benefiting from enhanced connectivity that allows their vessels to operate like floating offices and homes. NexusWave combines multiple communication networks, achieving impressive download speeds of up to 340 Mbps and maintaining over 99.9% network availability. The service supports numerous applications, ensuring crew welfare and digitalization strategies by offering unlimited data and global coverage. Ben Palmer, President of Inmarsat Maritime, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive connectivity solutions to the maritime industry.

Potential Positives

Orders for NexusWave have exceeded 1,000 vessels, demonstrating strong market demand for the service.

NexusWave combines multiple advanced connectivity technologies, offering high-speed, reliable performance with exceptional network availability exceeding 99.9%.

The solution enables vessel operators to enhance crew welfare and digitalization strategies, transforming ships into "floating offices and homes."

Early adopters and top shipping companies are already benefiting, indicating strong industry endorsement of Inmarsat Maritime's services.

Potential Negatives

There is a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks to the company's future performance, which may create uncertainty for investors and stakeholders.



The press release emphasizes the reliance on third-party capacity and services, which could lead to vulnerabilities in service delivery and customer satisfaction.



Future performance is contingent on external factors such as satellite construction and operational issues, highlighting a lack of direct control over critical aspects of service reliability and quality.

FAQ

What is NexusWave by Inmarsat Maritime?

NexusWave is a fully managed, high-speed connectivity service that integrates multiple networks for the maritime industry.

How many vessels have ordered NexusWave?

Orders for NexusWave have exceeded 1,000 vessels, indicating strong demand in the global shipping industry.

What speeds can NexusWave achieve?

NexusWave can reach download speeds of up to 340 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps.

Who are some early adopters of NexusWave?

Early adopters include “K” Line, Anthony Veder, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and several other maritime companies.

What are the benefits of using NexusWave?

NexusWave offers unlimited data, global coverage, high reliability, and ensures a ‘home-like’ connectivity experience for seafarers.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that orders for NexusWave have exceeded 1,000-vessels. Following months of rigorous development and testing, the service has gained incredible momentum in its first six months on the market with global customers adopting NexusWave for their fleets. This milestone underscores the global shipping industry’s strong appetite for a fully managed, high-speed, bonded connectivity service that combines the power of multiple networks with the convenience of a single provider.





Early adopters such as “K” Line, Anthony Veder, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Solvang, Sallaum Lines, Parlevliet & van der Plas Group and others are already reaping the benefits of transforming their vessels into floating offices and homes.





Inmarsat’s NexusWave brings together Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and resilient L-band services into a seamless, fully managed solution. Inmarsat’s unique ‘network-bonding’ technology is designed to allow connected applications to harness the aggregate speed and capacity of all available networks simultaneously rather than relying on one at a time.





Recent real-world tests have demonstrated NexusWave’s exceptional performance, achieving download speeds of up to 340 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps. Network availability on vessels has consistently exceeded 99.9%, and video call quality has remained virtually unaffected by the availability or performance of any single network. Inmarsat’s solution dynamically adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless user experience, even in connectivity hotspots.





Users also benefit from unlimited data, global coverage, and secure-by-design infrastructure, providing complete ‘connected confidence’. For seafarers onboard it means they can enjoy a wide range of applications, including web browsing, streaming, gaming, video and voice calling, messaging, and social media access, providing a ‘home-like’ connectivity experience while at sea.







Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said:



“We are incredibly proud to have surpassed the 1,000-vessel mark for NexusWave orders. This achievement is testament to the vision and commitment of everyone involved in the development process. It also reveals a strong appetite among forward-thinking operators for connectivity that provides more than just high speeds and reliability.





“NexusWave offers everything shipowners need to transform their vessels into floating offices and homes – and thereby drive their digitalisation strategies and crew welfare initiatives. It is designed to provide full connected confidence underpinned by global coverage, unlimited data, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity. Crucially, it combines all of the above with the convenience of working with a single, trusted maritime connectivity partner.”







About Inmarsat Maritime







Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the



maritime industry



. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.





Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner.



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



and



YouTube.







Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit



Inmarsat.com/maritime



and follow us on



LinkedIn.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the features and benefits of the NexusWave solution. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to access third-party capacity and services; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites and any future satellite we may construct or acquire; unexpected expenses related to our satellite projects; our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; capacity constraints in our business in the lead-up to the launch of services on our satellites; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; and other factors affecting the maritime sector. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.









While the information in this document has been prepared in good faith, no representation, warranty, assurance or undertaking (express or implied) is or will be made, and no responsibility or liability (howsoever arising) is or will be accepted by the Inmarsat group or any of its officers, employees or agents in relation to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or fitness for purpose of the information in this document. All and any such responsibility and liability is expressly disclaimed and excluded to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. Coverage as shown on maps is subject to change at any time. Inmarsat is a trademark owned by the International Mobile Satellite Organization, licensed to Inmarsat Global Limited. The Inmarsat logo and all other Inmarsat trademarks in this document are owned by Inmarsat/Viasat group. © Inmarsat Global Limited. All rights reserved.











Contact:







For media inquiries:



PR@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633,



IR@viasat.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.