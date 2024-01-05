Injective Protocol Defies Gravity, InQubeta Exceeds Expectations

After the pain of 2022, last year was encouraging for the broader crypto community. Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Injective Protocol (INJ) rallied, drawing billions to the industry.

Injective Protocol, in particular, defied gravity, rising to register all-time highs by the end of December 2023.

Amid this, investors closely monitored another crypto AI project in InQubeta (QUBE), whose presale performance was noteworthy. As a new project on Ethereum, InQubeta aims to introduce a new platform through which crypto projects looking to tap into the multi-billion or trillion artificial intelligence (AI) industry can do so, quickly and securely raising funds.

With Injective Protocol steadily growing in popularity and value, InQubeta also continued to exceed expectations.

The question remains: Will this momentum continue in 2024? And will QUBE attract even more capital on launch?

What is the Injective Protocol, And Why Did It Rally?

As the total value locked (DeFi) crosses above the $50 billion mark, according to DeFiLlama, Injective Protocol is presenting what supporters say is a low-fee, high-throughput alternative to Uniswap.

Injective Protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX), meaning users can swap tokens trustlessly. However, unlike some of its competitors, the platform supports cross-chain, instantaneous asset swapping.

Additionally, the protocol supports derivatives and Forex futures trading using leverage. This solution presents a smart contracts-guided option for users who desire to retain control of their assets while concurrently holding on to the platform's native token, INJ, in this case, potentially benefiting from capital gains.

In 2023 alone, INJ, the native currency of the Injective Protocol, rose roughly 65X. It was also listed in multiple exchanges, enhancing its overall liquidity and standing in the sphere.

As INJ prices cool off, some traders are training their eyes on another crypto project currently conducting its presale, InQubeta.

InQubeta Exceeds Expectations

InQubeta is a crypto platform launching on Ethereum. Through its native ERC-20 token, QUBE, the portal aims to fuse blockchain and AI by allowing crypto investors to gain exposure to potent startups.

As part of its strategy, InQubeta will rely on smart contracts for autonomy. At the same time, it will integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) so that anyone, regardless of their capital, can buy a portion of the fractionalized "opportunity" of the crypto AI startup from their internal NFT marketplace.

Of note, QUBE will be used as the ecosystem's currency. All opportunities existing as fractionalized NFTs will only be traded using QUBE, giving the token utility. Holders will also participate in governance, allowing for decentralization.

Besides potential gains earned from NFTs once vetted crypto AI startups launch, QUBE holders can stake and earn rewards.

In the ongoing presale, InQubeta has raised over $7.9 million. QUBE is trading at 0.01925 USDT in stage 6 of this crowdfunding event. Supporters can buy QUBE using, among other tokens, BNB, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.

Since QUBE is also deflationary, meaning a portion will be burned, the token will be scarce over time, possibly supporting prices. Even so, it is unclear whether QUBE will perform strongly once it launches in 2024, reflecting its presale success.

Conclusion

As InQubeta and Injective Protocol continue to grow in popularity, their solutions will likely impact the crypto market, presenting new opportunities. Specifically, InQubeta aims to present a platform to democratize access to AI, a market projected to command hundreds of billions in the next few years. Overall, Injective Protocol and InQubeta may play a vital role in promoting crypto innovation, funneling even more capital to the sphere.

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.