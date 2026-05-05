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Ingredion Incorporated Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

May 05, 2026 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $142 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $3.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingredion Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $2.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $1.792 billion from $1.813 billion last year.

Ingredion Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.792 Bln vs. $1.813 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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