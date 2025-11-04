Ingredion Incorporated Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $171 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $2.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingredion Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $2.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.816 billion from $1.870 billion last year.

Ingredion Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.61 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.816 Bln vs. $1.870 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - 11.30

