Ingram Micro Works To Restore Operations After Security Breach

(RTTNews) - Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) announced that it recently detected ransomware on certain internal systems. In response, the company promptly secured the affected environment, proactively taking some systems offline and implementing additional mitigation measures.

The company also launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement.

Ingram Micro noted that it is working diligently to restore the affected systems so that it can process and ship orders, and the Company apologizes for any disruption this issue is causing its customers, vendor partners, and others.

