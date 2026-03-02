Ingram Micro Holding Corp Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Ingram Micro Holding Corp (INGM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $121.41 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $83.12 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingram Micro Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $226.68 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $14.877 billion from $13.344 billion last year.

Ingram Micro Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $121.41 Mln. vs. $83.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $14.877 Bln vs. $13.344 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.67 To $ 0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 12.45 B To $ 12.80 B

