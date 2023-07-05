Ingles Markets, Inc. - (IMKTA) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Ingles Markets, Inc. - said on June 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $83.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingles Markets, Inc. -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMKTA is 0.19%, a decrease of 18.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 14,834K shares. The put/call ratio of IMKTA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 781K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMKTA by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMKTA by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 580K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMKTA by 13.98% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMKTA by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMKTA by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Ingles Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

