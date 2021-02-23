Ingevity (NGVT) Adds Caprolactone Polyol Production at DeRidder

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recently announced the addition of caprolactone polyol production capabilities at its plant in DeRidder, LA. The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for its Capa suite of caprolactone technologies primarily for industrial equipment, adhesives, coatings and automotive applications.

The latest upgrade will increase the company’s global polyol production capacity by 40%. This will enable Ingevity to meet higher demand and serve customers effectively. It will also improve the supply chain, lower lead times and enhance the overall customer service globally.

The investment in this plant will also include installation of monomer storage capacity to support the production of polyol derivatives as well as streamline and facilitate bulk monomer shipments to U.S. customers. Ingevity projects the DeRidder construction to commence in the summer of 2021 and the new capacity to be online by the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of Ingevity have increased 29.4% in the past year compared with 19% rise of the industry.

The company, in its fourth-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects sales between $1.25 billion and $1.30 billion for 2021. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $400-$420 million for the year. Free cash flow is forecast to be at or above $200 million for 2021.

Ingevity sees revenues and adjusted EBITDA to be flat to up slightly in the Performance Chemicals unit for 2021. Moreover, the Performance Materials segment is projected to deliver double-digit revenue growth.

