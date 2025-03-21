Ingevity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NGVT

In trading on Friday, shares of Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.23, changing hands as low as $41.54 per share. Ingevity Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGVT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.8995 per share, with $56.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.