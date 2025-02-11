Ingersoll Rand Achieves 'A List' Rating from CDP for Environmental Stewardship and Earns Multiple Sustainability Accolades

Ingersoll Rand receives multiple sustainability accolades, including CDP's “A List” and ranking #1 in its industry by S&P Global.

Quiver AI Summary

Ingersoll Rand has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, earning an "A List" rating from CDP for the second consecutive year and ranking #1 in the global Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry with a score in the top 1% on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company has also maintained its inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for three years and has seen its near-term and net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Additionally, Ingersoll Rand has been named to TIME's inaugural list of the World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth. These accolades underscore its commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable business practices, aligning with the company’s mission to enhance life for stakeholders while advancing its sustainability strategy.

Potential Positives

Ingersoll Rand achieved an “A List” rating from CDP for the second consecutive year, underscoring its strong performance in climate change actions and environmental leadership.

The company ranked #1 globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry with a top 1% score on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Ingersoll Rand's near-term and net-zero emissions targets received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), validating its commitment to a robust emission reduction strategy.

Being named to TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth enhances Ingersoll Rand's reputation as a leader in sustainable business practices.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving positive ratings and recognitions, the press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and can lead to reputational risks if the company's actual performance fails to meet these expectations.

The press release mentions various risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company’s future results, including natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, and difficulties in executing business strategies, which may raise concerns for investors.

The continued emphasis on past recognitions may give the impression that the company is overcompensating for real-time issues or challenges currently faced in its operations or market conditions.

FAQ

What recognition did Ingersoll Rand receive for sustainability in 2025?

Ingersoll Rand earned an “A List” rating from CDP for climate change actions for the second consecutive year.

How did Ingersoll Rand perform in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment?

The company scored 81 out of 100, ranking in the top 1% of its industry.

Which indices featured Ingersoll Rand for sustainable practices?

Ingersoll Rand was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Indices for the third year in a row.

What new list did Ingersoll Rand make in 2025?

Ingersoll Rand was named to TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth.

What targets has Ingersoll Rand set for emissions reduction?

The company has near-term and net-zero Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IR Insider Trading Activity

$IR insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,625,300

ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) sold 24,234 shares for an estimated $2,304,241

ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $685,650

KATHLEEN M. KEENE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $420,672 .

. MICHAEL J SCHESKE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,531 shares for an estimated $246,620

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IR stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Ingersoll Rand earns “A List” rating from CDP in the environmental stewardship category for the second year in a row



Ingersoll Rand earns “A List” rating from CDP in the environmental stewardship category for the second year in a row



Ranked #1 globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry with a top 1% score on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the third year in a row



Ranked #1 globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry with a top 1% score on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the third year in a row



Near-term and net-zero Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), validating Ingersoll Rand’s proposed emission reduction strategy



Near-term and net-zero Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), validating Ingersoll Rand’s proposed emission reduction strategy



Named to TIME’s inaugural list of World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth







DAVIDSON, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, continues to demonstrate meaningful progress against its ambitious sustainability strategy and goals with new recognition from



CDP,



the



Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices



(previously the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices), the



Science Based Targets initiative



(SBTi), and



TIME



.





As of February 6, 2025, Ingersoll Rand has been recognized with an “A List” rating by CDP for its effective climate change actions and environmental leadership. Our company stands out among over 22,000 evaluated for its greenhouse gas reduction, sustainable product design, and climate management strategies.





As of February 10, 2025, Ingersoll Rand received a score of 81 out of 100 on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company remained in the top 1% of companies in our industry (IEQ Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry) and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in Class World and North America Indices for the third consecutive year.





In addition, Ingersoll Rand was included on TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth, and its near-term and net-zero targets have been validated for Scope 1, 2, and 3 by the SBTi.



1



The TIME award and approval of targets by SBTi reinforce Ingersoll Rand’s commitment to both financial growth and sustainable leadership.





“Being recognized as an industry leader demonstrates how Ingersoll Rand is living our purpose of Making Life Better,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “From our new product development process to our revenue growth strategy and our commitment to employee safety, we are setting the standard for what it means to leverage sustainability to drive long-term shareholder value.”





A replay of Ingersoll Rand’s 2024 sustainability investor call and presentation can be found



here



.







1



Details on Ingersoll Rand’s validated targets are available on the SBTi dashboard:



https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#dashboard



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.







About Ingersoll Rand Inc.







Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit



www.IRCO.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Relations:









Matthew.Fort@irco.com









Media:









Meghan.Winston@irco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.