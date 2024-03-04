ING To Repurchase EUR 50 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Dutch banking major ING Groep N.V. (ING) Monday announced that it plans to buy back up to 50 million euros of common shares.

The share repurchase program is for share-based employee compensation plans.

The program will commence on March 4 and is expected to end not later than march 8.

On Friday, ING shares closed at $13.78, up 0.44% on the New York Stock Exchange

