News & Insights

Markets
ING

ING To Repurchase EUR 50 Mln Shares

March 04, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch banking major ING Groep N.V. (ING) Monday announced that it plans to buy back up to 50 million euros of common shares.

The share repurchase program is for share-based employee compensation plans.

The program will commence on March 4 and is expected to end not later than march 8.

On Friday, ING shares closed at $13.78, up 0.44% on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.