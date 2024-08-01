News & Insights

ING Group Q2 Net Result Down

August 01, 2024 — 01:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Banking and financial services company ING Group (ING) reported that its second-quarter net result slid by more than 17 percent to 1.78 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros, and net result per share slipped to 0.54 euro from 0.60 euro last year.

The Group's result before tax declined by more than 15 percent to 2.568 billion euros and gross result fell by 8.5 percent to 2.868 billion euros.

ING's total income for the quarter edged down by 0.7 percent to 5.716 billion euros. Net interest income was down by 5.7 percent, while net fee and commission income rose by 9.5 percent.

The Group said, in line with its distribution policy, an interim dividend of 0.35 euros per ordinary share will be paid in cash on 12 August 2024, representing about 1/3 of the 1H2024 resilient net profit.

