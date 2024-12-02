ING Groep Announces 2024 EU Transparency Results

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep N.V. has announced the results of the 2024 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which is an initiative by the European Banking Authority to ensure market participants receive adequate information. This exercise, based on COREP/FINREP data, allows banks to verify and correct data, enhancing transparency and accuracy in financial reporting. ING continues to emphasize its commitment to sustainability, with its ESG rating being maintained at ‘AA’ by MSCI.

