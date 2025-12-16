ING FM Maintains Gecina (GECFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Gecina (OTCPK:GECFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gecina is $128.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.09 to a high of $148.39. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $107.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gecina is 680MM, a decrease of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gecina. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GECFF is 0.13%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 4,799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECFF by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 461K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GECFF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 295K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECFF by 7.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 276K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECFF by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 194K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GECFF by 7.19% over the last quarter.

